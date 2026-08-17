ED attaches Rs 22-cr assets in 'fake' Gujarat govt offices case

21:00

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth more than Rs 22 crore in a case where some accused allegedly created six fake Gujarat government offices in the Dahod district and obtained grants from the state government.



The ED action came after it took cognisance of an undated Dahod police FIR to book a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal probe agency said in a statement.



The case relates to the creation of six "fake" government offices of the irrigation and water resources department in Dahod district.



The accused allegedly impersonated government officials, forged seals and signatures, prepared fake documents and fraudulently obtained government grants, the ED said.



The accused allegedly obtained approval for 121 "fake" works and "fraudulently" received government funds.



The illegally obtained funds were routed through a complex network of bank accounts and later used for acquiring properties, making investments and other purposes, according to the agency. -- PTI