Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

ED attaches Rs 22-cr assets in 'fake' Gujarat govt offices case

Mon, 17 August 2026
Share:
21:00
image
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth more than Rs 22 crore in a case where some accused allegedly created six fake Gujarat government offices in the Dahod district and obtained grants from the state government.

The ED action came after it took cognisance of an undated Dahod police FIR to book a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The case relates to the creation of six "fake" government offices of the irrigation and water resources department in Dahod district.

The accused allegedly impersonated government officials, forged seals and signatures, prepared fake documents and fraudulently obtained government grants, the ED said.

The accused allegedly obtained approval for 121 "fake" works and "fraudulently" received government funds.

The illegally obtained funds were routed through a complex network of bank accounts and later used for acquiring properties, making investments and other purposes, according to the agency. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jharkhand scraps TDPL exams, results and selections
LIVE! Jharkhand scraps TDPL exams, results and selections

Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out
Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out

Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin has made his first significant mark on the BJP's national apparatus with a major organisational reshuffle, bringing back key figures like Smriti Irani and Ram Madhav while removing Nadda-era...

New BJP team: Many sidelined faces make a comeback
New BJP team: Many sidelined faces make a comeback

Several prominent BJP leaders, including former Union minister Smriti Irani, RSS veteran Ram Madhav, and former chief ministers Biplab Kumar Deb and Tirath Singh Rawat, have been reinstated into significant roles within the party's...

8 killed in hotel blaze in Bengal's Tarapith; one detained
8 killed in hotel blaze in Bengal's Tarapith; one detained

Hotel officials claimed the fire was caused by a short circuit. A woman from Kolkata, who managed to escape the blaze, recalled the panic inside the hotel.

1st Test, Day 3: Suthar, Jadeja star as Lanka bowled out for 284
1st Test, Day 3: Suthar, Jadeja star as Lanka bowled out for 284

Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja led India's bowling attack on Day 3 in Galle.