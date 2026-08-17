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'Did Chinese army block Indian army patrols in Arunachal?'

Mon, 17 August 2026
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AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday posed several questions to the NDA government over the "situation" on the China border in Arunachal Pradesh, including the PLA.

He asked whether the People's Liberation Army (PLA) blocked army patrols from accessing the area where they have been patrolling so far.

In a post on 'X', he asked whether the PLA destroyed a temporary structure created by our army patrol at an area in India's territory.

"Has the PLA pitched tents in the area where our patrols were going earlier and is clearly Indian territory," he asked.

He further asked whether the government is pushing the army to not strongly press for patrolling rights in the area where China is creating trouble because it is keen to portray normalcy to facilitate Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Delhi next month.

He asked whether the Modi government decided to keep the people of the country in the dark about what happens with China on the border, "as it tried in Doklam in 2017 and in Ladakh in 2020".

He said he is posing the questions again in view of the "continued silence of the Modi government" on the issue.

Owaisi said he would like to tell PM Modi that governments come and go, prime ministers come and go, but India's territorial integrity and sovereignty cannot be allowed to be compromised, which is sacrosanct. PTI

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