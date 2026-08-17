Congress has accepted it has become 'Dimagi Naxal Congress': BJP

16:12

The BJP on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Congress over its senior leader P Chidambaram's "proud to be a dimagi Naxal" remark, saying it was an acceptance by the main opposition party that it is not just a "Muslim League Maoist Congress" but a "Dimagi Naxal Congress" as well.



"There is no question of any if and but, or any suspicion, when Chidambaram has himself come forward and said that he is proud of being a dimagi Naxal," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.



"They have revealed on their own that they are not merely a 'Muslim League Maoist Congress'. They have become a 'Dimagi Naxal Congress' as well. They have accepted it," Trivedi added.



On Sunday, Chidambaram took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'dimagi Naxal' remark, saying, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal".



Chidambaram's remark came a day after PM Modi warned the country about the 'dimagi naxals' who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies. Modi urged the citizens to "identify and isolate" them.