CISF official confronted in Delhi Metro for photographing woman

09:16

Representative image





In the video, the woman can be seen confronting the official over the issue inside a metro coach, they said.



A senior CISF officer said the official has been suspended pending enquiry.



The official denied taking her pictures, but some passengers joined the argument after photographs of the woman were allegedly found in his mobile phone gallery, according to the sources.



The passengers asked him to delete the photographs. The argument escalated when the official tried to leave the coach and some passengers stopped him, resulting in a scuffle, they said.



A video of the altercation went viral on social media. Police are examining the circumstances leading to the altercation.



Police sources said that no complaint has been filed by anyone so far. -- PTI

An ASI-rank CISF official was allegedly involved in a scuffle with passengers inside a Delhi Metro coach after a woman accused him of photographing her, police sources said on Sunday.A video of the incident, which took place around 1 pm, has surfaced online.