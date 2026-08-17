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BJP lodges complaint over 'fake' photo of Nitin Nabin holding national flag upside down

Mon, 17 August 2026
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The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has lodged a complaint with police, demanding a detailed probe into a 'fake' picture circulating on social media that shows party national president Nitin Nabin holding the national flag upside down.

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders, following instructions from state president Harsh Malhotra, met Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Devesh Srivastava and submitted a complaint seeking a detailed investigation and arrest of those circulating the 'fake' picture on social media platforms.

Malhotra said the 'defeated and frustrated' Opposition, which is losing power state after state, is continuously trying to misuse social media to disturb the atmosphere in the country, but BJP workers will never allow such 'malicious' attempts to succeed.

He demanded that the Delhi Police investigate the creation and circulation of the fake photograph of the BJP chief and register a case against those responsible.  -- PTI

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