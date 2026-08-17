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Ayodhya Trust SIT report cannot be made public: SC

Mon, 17 August 2026
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The Supreme Court on Monday asked a court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to complete its investigation expeditiously and take it to a logical conclusion.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the SIT to file its status report in a sealed cover on the progress made in the investigation into the donations theft case.

The bench also asked the SIT to consider objectively any suggestions made by the different litigants before the court for qualitative improvement of the investigation and its transparency.

The bench said after examining the report of the SIT, the court may issue certain directions for reforms in the management of donations made by the devotees visiting the Ram temple.

On July 27, the top court took note of the setting up of the four-member SIT headed by IGP Kiran S to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.

It had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to also include a forensic auditor in the probe team.

Observing that "remedial actions will have to be taken", the bench had said steps will be taken to "ensure transparency".

The bench had also directed the SIT to submit a status report in two weeks.

On July 20, the bench had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it about the possibility of setting up an SIT to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations.

On July 13, the bench had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to submit a status report in the matter.

It had also issued a notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on pleas seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged donations theft.

After allegations of irregularities in managing of donations surfaced at the temple, several petitioners, including RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, have moved the apex court seeking a probe by the CBI and a forensic audit of the finances of the the temple trust. PTI

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