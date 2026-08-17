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ArcelorMittal restoring ops after missile strike at Ukraine plant

Mon, 17 August 2026
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14:21
Representational image
Representational image
ArcelorMittal on Monday said the company is working on strategies to restore operations at its steel plant in Ukraine which was hit by a missile strike, killing two people and leaving 13 workers and contractors injured.

As a result of the attack, the main production facilities of the energy and blast furnace production were damaged and the production processes of the plant were partially halted.

"Currently, relevant specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and the possibilities and timing of restoring operations," ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih said.

Two people were killed, while 13 employees of the company and contractors were injured in the hostile attack, it said.

The search and rescue operations continue. An emergency response plan has been put into effect. Firefighters, the Department of Labor Protection, rescuers, and medical workers are working at the scene. Those affected by the hostile missile strike are receiving all necessary medical care in the city's medical facilities.

"All our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of our colleagues who suffered from the hostile attack. Further information will be provided in accordance with the requirements of wartime," the company said.

According to Russian state-run newspaper Rossiya Gazeta, the strike on Sunday hit key energy and blast furnace production facilities at the plant in Kryvyi Rih.

"ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine's largest steel plant, announced a partial shutdown following Russian strikes," it said.

The report described the facility as part of Ukraine's strategic economic and security complex. PTI

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