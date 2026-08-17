Abhishek can't always control his excitement: Amitabh

17:07

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of his family's late-night sports routine, revealing that he and son Abhishek Bachchan sometimes use headphones while watching matches to avoid disturbing Jaya Bachchan, his wife.



The veteran actor shared the story during a recent episode of the quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. In a newly released promo, Amitabh spoke about his love for sports while talking to a contestant who also watches matches late at night.



The contestant told Amitabh that he had stayed awake all night to watch FIFA World Cup matches. Responding to him, the actor said that Abhishek and he also take a keen interest in sports.



Amitabh then asked the contestant if people at his home also objected to late-night television. When the contestant asked if Jaya had similar concerns, Amitabh revealed how he and Abhishek manage to watch their favourite matches without waking her up.



He said they have a separate TV and usually ask Jaya to go to sleep when it gets late. Amitabh then explained that they sometimes use headphones or keep the volume low so that the sound does not disturb her.



He also shared that the biggest problem comes when their team wins, as he and Abhishek cannot always control their excitement. Amitabh said they often shout in celebration, which can wake up the family and leave them wondering if something has gone wrong.



"Abhishek aur main joh hain, khel main bahut dilchaspi rakhtein hain." (Abhishek and I take a very keen interest in sports)



"We used a bit of cleverness. We installed a separate TV for ourselves. We tell her, 'You go, it's getting very late, please go to sleep.' So she goes off to sleep, and we watch here all night. And to ensure the sound doesn't travel downstairs and disturb her, we sometimes wear headphones while watching, or keep the volume low."



"Because brother, what happens is when we watch sports and our team wins, we shout 'YEAHHHHHH!' Hearing that loud noise, they wake up startled thinking something went wrong, while we have to explain that our team just scored a goal or hit a six," he added. --ANI