7 killed in stampede at Bihar's Ashokdham Temple

08:30

At least seven people have died and several others were injured in a stampede at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai.





"Seven casualties have been reported. It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation. We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything," SDPO Shivam Kumar told ANI.





DM Shailendra Kumar said that the crowd at Ashokdham Temple swelled "in an unprecedented manner". "The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6.30-6.45 am, two trains came here that too added to the crowd. Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd. We then came to know that barricading broke on one side due to the crowd and people fell on each other. We rushed 10-15 people here immediately," Kumar told ANI.





Further details are awaited.