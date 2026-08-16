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Two hurt in Greater Noida encounter after hostage, extortion spree

Sun, 16 August 2026
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Two suspected criminals were shot and injured during an encounter with the police in the Dankaur area of Greater Noida after they allegedly held two passengers hostage inside a car and extorted money from them via online transfers.

The incident unfolded on August 15 when a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) received an emergency call from a man stating that his 27-year-old brother, Hemendra, had been taken hostage inside a vehicle and was being coerced into transferring funds online.

Hemendra, a resident of Dholpur, Rajasthan, had been waiting for transport near a private university in Dankaur when a group of youths offered him a lift in a car. Once inside, the occupants intimidated and threatened him for money.

Acting on the input, teams from Dankaur Police Station and the PRV identified the suspect vehicle and launched a pursuit. When police intercepted the car near an underpass, the suspects attempted to flee on foot and opened fire on the officers. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring two of the suspects in the exchange.

The injured suspects were identified as Abhinay Pallav (24), a native of Jehanabad, Bihar, and Satyam Singh (22), a resident of Hapur. Both were apprehended and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During the operation, police successfully rescued Hemendra along with another 18-year-old passenger, Naman, from Kanpur Nagar, who had been similarly picked up earlier near Zero Point. -- ANI

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