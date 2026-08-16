Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Torrential rains hit life in Himachal, 118 roads blocked; orange alert in 5 districts

Sun, 16 August 2026
Share:
16:01
File image
File image
Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of 118 roads across the state, as the local meteorological office issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in five districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Kangra district since Saturday evening. Dharamshala recorded 96.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Palampur at 55 mm and Kangra at 34.6 mm.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 48 roads were closed in Mandi, 32 in Kullu, 11 in Chamba, eight in Sirmaur, seven in Shimla, six in Kangra, four in Una and two in Lahaul and Spiti.

As many as 216 water supply schemes and 19 power transformers have also been disrupted due to the rains, officials said.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 30, 79 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state, including 14 in landslides and one in a flash flood, while the state has suffered losses estimated at Rs 972 crore, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India vs Sri Lanka Test Updates: Padikkal out for 167; India 364/5 at tea
India vs Sri Lanka Test Updates: Padikkal out for 167; India 364/5 at tea

LIVE! SC to hear tomorrow TN plea on Cauvery water release
LIVE! SC to hear tomorrow TN plea on Cauvery water release

'Vande' row: BJP lodges complaint against Sonia Gandhi
'Vande' row: BJP lodges complaint against Sonia Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the Urwa police station in Karnataka on Sunday, following a controversy during the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram...

Navy sailor, wife, two kids found dead at Mumbai home
Navy sailor, wife, two kids found dead at Mumbai home

An Indian Navy sailor, his wife, and their two young children were discovered dead at their residence in Mumbai's Navy Nagar. Police suspect the sailor died by suicide, while his wife and children were poisoned, with investigations ongoing.

Historic! Bangladesh claim first-ever Test win in Australia
Historic! Bangladesh claim first-ever Test win in Australia

Bangladesh secured a landmark nine-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin, marking their first-ever Test win in Australia and one of Test cricket's greatest upsets, despite a defiant century from Cameron Green.