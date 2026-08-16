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Three youth detained for gangraping 19-year-old woman in UP

Sun, 16 August 2026
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18:06
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Three youth have been detained for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old woman in the Sadar Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, the police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of police Dr Khyati Garg on Sunday said that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

One of the accused, who was allegedly on friendly terms with the woman, invited her to his home. 

His parents were not present at the time. It is alleged that he, along with two other friends, gang-raped the woman. 

The three fled the scene after her condition deteriorated.

Later, the rape survivor returned home and informed her grandparents about the incident. 

Her family took her to the district hospital and informed the police.

The SP said that all three accused are residents of the same area. A case has been registered against them under Section 70(1) (gang rape) of the BNS.

All three have been detained for questioning. -- PTI

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