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Suspicious movement triggers search op in Udhampur

Sun, 16 August 2026
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Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in the Ramnagar forest area of Udhampur district after receiving inputs about the suspicious movement of two unidentified persons there, officials said.

A joint team comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), Army and other security agencies has cordoned off the Jophar area and launched an intensive search operation to track down the suspected individuals and eliminate any possible security threat, they said.

Senior officers are present at the site to supervise the operation, which includes vehicle checking, the officials said.

Searches are being conducted at multiple locations, they said. -- PTI

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