Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Students detained ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Alwar

Sun, 16 August 2026
Share:
11:14
image
Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's programme in Alwar on Sunday, police detained some students, saying they were allegedly planning to hold a protest and show black flags over a range of issues, including the demand for restoration of student union elections.

Shah, accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, is scheduled to address a public meeting at Vijay Nagar Ground in Alwar later in the day and launch several projects.

Police sources said the students were taken into custody before a proposed protest at RR College.

The protesters had planned to raise the issues of lathicharge on students at Jantar Mantar, poor condition of roads, the alleged Matsya scam and demand the restoration of student union elections, they said.

They had also planned to show black flags to register their protest against the government, the sources said.

Shah will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 933 development work worth Rs 6,279 crore across Rajasthan, including 151 projects worth Rs 783 crore in Alwar district.

The projects in Alwar include the foundation stone laying of a new Rs 200-crore Saras Dairy plant and the inauguration of a medical college.

The state-level Mukhyamantri Rojgar Utsav will also be held during the programme, where appointment letters will be given to 10,548 newly recruited personnel, including 461 from Alwar district.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Students detained ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Alwar
LIVE! Students detained ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Alwar

Ex-deputy speaker of Bengal found hanging at TMC office
Ex-deputy speaker of Bengal found hanging at TMC office

Police are investigating the mysterious death of Asish Banerjee, former deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly and a prominent TMC leader, who was found hanging in a party office with a purported suicide note expressing regret over...

Historic! Bangladesh claim first-ever Test win in Australia
Historic! Bangladesh claim first-ever Test win in Australia

Bangladesh secured a landmark nine-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin, marking their first-ever Test win in Australia and one of Test cricket's greatest upsets, despite a defiant century from Cameron Green.

1st Test SL vs India Updates: No rain; covers coming off in Galle
1st Test SL vs India Updates: No rain; covers coming off in Galle

Beware! Railway drinking water can make you sick
Beware! Railway drinking water can make you sick

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed the presence of E.coli bacteria in drinking water samples from water coolers at several Indian railway stations. The audit also highlighted unhygienic conditions in...