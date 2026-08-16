Students detained ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Alwar

11:14

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's programme in Alwar on Sunday, police detained some students, saying they were allegedly planning to hold a protest and show black flags over a range of issues, including the demand for restoration of student union elections.



Shah, accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, is scheduled to address a public meeting at Vijay Nagar Ground in Alwar later in the day and launch several projects.



Police sources said the students were taken into custody before a proposed protest at RR College.



The protesters had planned to raise the issues of lathicharge on students at Jantar Mantar, poor condition of roads, the alleged Matsya scam and demand the restoration of student union elections, they said.



They had also planned to show black flags to register their protest against the government, the sources said.



Shah will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 933 development work worth Rs 6,279 crore across Rajasthan, including 151 projects worth Rs 783 crore in Alwar district.



The projects in Alwar include the foundation stone laying of a new Rs 200-crore Saras Dairy plant and the inauguration of a medical college.



The state-level Mukhyamantri Rojgar Utsav will also be held during the programme, where appointment letters will be given to 10,548 newly recruited personnel, including 461 from Alwar district. -- PTI