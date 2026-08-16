Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Steamer runs out of fuel on Chambal River; all passengers safe

Sun, 16 August 2026
Share:
15:13
File image
File image
Around 40 people on a steamer were briefly left stranded in the middle of the swollen Chambal River on Sunday morning after the vessel, operating without life jackets, ran out of fuel in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, officials said.

The vessel drifted helplessly in the surging waters before local authorities managed to send diesel supplies to refuel and safely navigate it back to the riverbank, Morena collector Lokesh Jangid told PTI.

Around 35 to 40 people onboard the vessel were safe, he said.

The steamer, operated by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department from Agra, lacked life jackets, the collector said.

He said that the passengers were travelling from Ambah tehsil in Morena to a temple in Bah tehsil of Agra at the time of the incident.

"I have contacted the Agra collector over phone and informed him about the incident. The Agra district administration has been informed that the steamer did not have life jackets," he said.

The Agra collector has been requested to direct the PWD department to ensure that such steamers are equipped with life jackets and at least two to three personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on board to tackle any emergency, he said.

Several devotees have been taking the route in view of the Kanwar Yatra, Jangid said.

TOP STORIES

2 sustain bullet injuries during checking at Varanasi airport
2 sustain bullet injuries during checking at Varanasi airport

An accidental firing incident occurred at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport when a passenger's licensed pistol discharged during security screening, injuring a female security personnel and another individual. Both...

LIVE! SC to hear tomorrow TN plea on Cauvery water release
LIVE! SC to hear tomorrow TN plea on Cauvery water release

FDA notice to SRK, Ajay Devgn and Tiger over pan masala ad
FDA notice to SRK, Ajay Devgn and Tiger over pan masala ad

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has issued a show-cause notice to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, claiming it prima facie amounts to "indirect or surrogate"...

Historic! Bangladesh claim first-ever Test win in Australia
Historic! Bangladesh claim first-ever Test win in Australia

Bangladesh secured a landmark nine-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin, marking their first-ever Test win in Australia and one of Test cricket's greatest upsets, despite a defiant century from Cameron Green.

6 Bangladesh Test Wins That Shocked The Cricket World
6 Bangladesh Test Wins That Shocked The Cricket World

Bangladesh secured a historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin, marking their first-ever Test win on Australian soil, powered by Tanzid Hasan's century and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's five-wicket haul.