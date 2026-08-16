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Six killed in two road accidents in Jharkhand

Sun, 16 August 2026
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Six people, including three students, have been killed in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand, the police on Sunday said.

Three youths were killed in a head-on collision between two scooties near Sengra Toli in Lohardaga district on the night of August 15, a police officer said.

The victims were returning home on a scooty after watching a football match in Lohardaga when three others on another two-wheeler hit them, the police officer said.

While three died on the spot, many were injured in the incident, and they were taken to a local Community Health Centre, where doctors referred them to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi.

In another incident, three class 11 students were mowed down by a truck near Konbir Tetra Ambatoli in Gumla district on Saturday night when they were returning home, a police officer said. -- PTI

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