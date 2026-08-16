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SC to hear tomorrow TN plea on Cauvery water release

Sun, 16 August 2026
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The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the share of Cauvery water to it.

According to the top court's cause list of August 17, the matter would come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

On August 12, the apex court had said pleas filed in the matter by the Tamil Nadu government and others, including the DMK, would be taken up for hearing on August 17.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had said the state was not getting its due share of Cauvery water in a rain deficient year.

The Joseph Vijay led-state government on August 3 approached the apex court seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the water.

The state government, in its plea, claimed that the quantum allocated to it by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) as well as that released by its neighbour Karnataka was far less. -- PTI

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