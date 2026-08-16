One student killed, two injured as auto collides with car in Assam

17:10

One student was killed and two others seriously injured when the auto in which they were travelling collided with a car in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the police said on Sunday.



The accident occurred on the Dhansiri-Diphu road on Saturday when the three students were going to attend the Independence Day celebration, the police said.



The three students were rushed to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital, from where the male student was referred to a hospital in Dimapur.



However, he succumbed to the injuries later.



The other two students, both girls, are undergoing treatment at Diphu.



All three were residents of Daldali Mesebdainyah village in Dhansiri and were on their way to participate in the Independence Day celebration in the area. -- PTI