NTA releases UGC-NET answer keys for 84 subjects

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the provisional answer keys for 84 subjects of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination.



In a post on X, the NTA said the challenge window is open and it will remain open from August 16 to 18 till 11:59 PM.



Candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged, with the last date for fee payment being August 18 till 11:59 PM, it said.



For the three remaining subjects -- English, Commerce and Sociology -- a committee was constituted to examine complaints received regarding various types of errors in the question papers, it said.



Based on the recommendations of the committee, a separate public notice concerning these three subjects will be issued later on Sunday, the NTA said.



The agency said candidates have been advised to rely only on information published on the official NTA website and its verified social media handles. -- PTI