NTA announces re-test for 3 UGC-NET papers after errors

22:13

The National Testing Agency on Sunday announced re-test for three papers of the UGC-NET examination -- English, Commerce and Sociology -- following complaints about several errors in these papers.



The English paper will be held on September 9 from 9 am to 12 noon in Shift 1, while the Commerce paper will be conducted the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm in Shift 2.



The Sociology paper will be held on September 10 from 9 am to 12 noon in Shift 1.



The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes. -- PTI