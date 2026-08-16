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NTA announces re-test for 3 UGC-NET papers after errors

Sun, 16 August 2026
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The National Testing Agency on Sunday announced re-test for three papers of the UGC-NET examination -- English, Commerce and Sociology -- following complaints about several errors in these papers.

The English paper will be held on September 9 from 9 am to 12 noon in Shift 1, while the Commerce paper will be conducted the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm in Shift 2.

The Sociology paper will be held on September 10 from 9 am to 12 noon in Shift 1.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes. -- PTI

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