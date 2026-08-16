Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Nine booked for alleged moral policing, assault in Dakshina Kannada

Sun, 16 August 2026
Share:
21:53
image
A case was registered against nine persons following a complaint alleging moral policing and assault in Dakshina Kannada district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Konalu Kolpe area of Kadaba, under the Uppinangady police station limits, they said.

According to a complaint filed by 18-year-old Fayiza, the incident took place on August 12.

Fayiza had returned home from work in a car with her acquaintances Siphnan, Zahir and Safiya. After dropping Fayiza at her home, the three allegedly proceeded towards Konalu Kolpe.

The police said the accused allegedly intercepted them, abused them using obscene language and prevented them from proceeding further.

The complaint alleged that when Fayiza, Jamal and her younger sister reached the spot, they too were verbally abused and assaulted by the accused.

A case has been registered against nine persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NTA announces re-test for 3 UGC-NET papers after errors
LIVE! NTA announces re-test for 3 UGC-NET papers after errors

Padikkal's 167, Jurel's fifty put India in command on Day 2
Padikkal's 167, Jurel's fifty put India in command on Day 2

India finished Day 2 on 460/9 after rain restricted play to just two sessions in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.

Protests erupt over death of 3 Tamils in K'taka forest firing
Protests erupt over death of 3 Tamils in K'taka forest firing

Tamil Nadu's DMK and PMK parties have called for a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of three Tamil men by Karnataka Forest Department personnel. The incident, which occurred on August 15, has sparked protests and led to an...

Bengal CJP volunteer's father dies after attack, 8 held
Bengal CJP volunteer's father dies after attack, 8 held

The Cockroach Janta Party on Sunday demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the alleged assault that led to the death of Janab Mafik, the father of CJP volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez, in West Bengal.

Bengal ex-deputy speaker's death sparks TMC blame game
Bengal ex-deputy speaker's death sparks TMC blame game

The death of former West Bengal assembly deputy speaker and veteran Trinamool Congress leader Ashis Banerjee on Sunday triggered a political blame game, with the rival factions within the party and the Bharatiya Janata Party trading...