Nine booked for alleged moral policing, assault in Dakshina Kannada

21:53

A case was registered against nine persons following a complaint alleging moral policing and assault in Dakshina Kannada district, the police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred in the Konalu Kolpe area of Kadaba, under the Uppinangady police station limits, they said.



According to a complaint filed by 18-year-old Fayiza, the incident took place on August 12.



Fayiza had returned home from work in a car with her acquaintances Siphnan, Zahir and Safiya. After dropping Fayiza at her home, the three allegedly proceeded towards Konalu Kolpe.



The police said the accused allegedly intercepted them, abused them using obscene language and prevented them from proceeding further.



The complaint alleged that when Fayiza, Jamal and her younger sister reached the spot, they too were verbally abused and assaulted by the accused.



A case has been registered against nine persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation is underway. -- PTI