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MCD sanitation worker stabbed to death in Kalyanpuri

Sun, 16 August 2026
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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker was allegedly stabbed to death in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, following which several of his colleagues staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for his family.

The deceased has been identified as Anil.

According to police, Anil was attacked with a knife and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the incident. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the attacker.

Anil's family members alleged that they initially received a call from the police informing them that he had met with an accident. When they reached the spot, they came to know that he had actually been stabbed.

The family claimed that Anil was called from behind before being attacked. They said he had no enmity with anyone and could not understand why he was targeted. -- PTI

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