Man's death in assault in UP village sparks tension, cops deployed

20:22





The death has sparked tensions in the village, as the incident involved members of two separate communities.



The police said the deceased was identified as Sanjay. He died after a dispute broke out between him and some youths from the village on the afternoon of August 15.



They said police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.



The victim's family said the assault left Sanjay seriously injured. He was admitted to a hospital, where he died on Sunday morning.



Additional superintendent of police Akhilesh Bhadauria reached the spot along with a police team and inspected the scene.





The body was sent for post-mortem examination.



Two suspects have been detained for questioning, police said, adding that further legal action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and findings of the investigation. -- PTI

A man died after allegedly being assaulted during a dispute in a village under the Gajraula police area in Amroha, the police said on Sunday.