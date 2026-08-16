Man's death in assault in UP village sparks tension, cops deployed

A man died after allegedly being assaulted during a dispute in a village under the Gajraula police area in Amroha, the police said on Sunday.
The death has sparked tensions in the village, as the incident involved members of two separate communities.
The police said the deceased was identified as Sanjay. He died after a dispute broke out between him and some youths from the village on the afternoon of August 15.
They said police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.
The victim's family said the assault left Sanjay seriously injured. He was admitted to a hospital, where he died on Sunday morning.
Additional superintendent of police Akhilesh Bhadauria reached the spot along with a police team and inspected the scene.
The body was sent for post-mortem examination.
Two suspects have been detained for questioning, police said, adding that further legal action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and findings of the investigation. -- PTI