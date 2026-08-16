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Mandakini celebrates 41 years of 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'

Sun, 16 August 2026
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Actor Mandakini went down memory lane and shared a picture of her film Ram Teri Ganga Maili as it completed 41 years of release. 

The film was directed by Raj Kapoor and featured the actor in the role of Ganga Singh. 

It released in 1985 and revolved around an innocent hill girl and Narendra (Rajiv Kapoor), a wealthy Calcutta boy.

Mandakini, who made her acting debut with the film, celebrated the 41st anniversary by sharing the poster on her Instagram handle on Sunday and called it a "timeless classic". " Years of memories, love and a timeless classic," she wrote in the caption.

The actor said she will conduct a live session on her Facebook to celebrate the film's legacy. 

It was followed by another post, which featured a picture of the actor's character in the film. 

"Aaj 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' ko release hue 41 saal pure ho gaye hain. This film has given me so much but the greatest gift has been the support of the fans. You all have always given love and I want to thank you all for it from the heart," she wrote in the caption.

The film emerged as a hit at the box office and was the highest grosser when it released. -- PTI

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