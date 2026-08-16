Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Maha: Rat spotted in ice cream crate of quick-commerce outlet

Sun, 16 August 2026
Share:
10:30
image
A video showing a live rat inside an ice cream storage crate at a quick-commerce delivery hub in Kalyan's Godrej Hill area has gone viral on social media, igniting sharp criticism over public health standards and safety protocols in online food deliveries.

The footage, captured inside the local fulfillment unit of a major quick-commerce provider, shows rodents moving around stored frozen items.

The incident has caused widespread outrage and anxiety among regular online grocery shoppers, raising serious concerns regarding hygiene practices at fast-delivery hubs.

Residents and consumers are now closely watching the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and municipal authorities, urging immediate inspections and legal action against the facility for violating food safety standards.

Earlier, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, suspended the food licence of a Malad-based establishment following an inspection that revealed serious violations, including unhygienic conditions, a large-scale presence of rodents, and non-compliance with food safety regulations.

The inspection was conducted by Food Safety Officers on August 7 at the facility located at Sarvodaya Bhuvan, Ramchandra Lane, Malad (West), Mumbai.

During the raid, officials identified multiple deficiencies, including improper storage, food items kept on contaminated racks or directly on the floor, inadequately maintained cold-storage facilities, and the presence of expired, damaged, or tampered packaged goods.

Furthermore, the FDA flagged a lack of effective insect and rodent control measures, poor waste management practices, improper maintenance, and missing records regarding food handlers' medical examinations and health documentation.

In view of the violations, action was initiated under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The food licence of the unit has been suspended with immediate effect from July 27, 2026, until further orders, prohibiting the establishment from selling, distributing, or conducting any business involving food products during the suspension period.

The regulator warned that strict legal action will be pursued if the establishment is found operating during this period.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Ex-deputy speaker of Bengal found hanging at TMC office
Ex-deputy speaker of Bengal found hanging at TMC office

Police are investigating the mysterious death of Asish Banerjee, former deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly and a prominent TMC leader, who was found hanging in a party office with a purported suicide note expressing regret over...

Historic! Bangladesh Register First-Ever Test Win In Australia
Historic! Bangladesh Register First-Ever Test Win In Australia

Bangladesh easily chased down the target of 57 to complete a historic first-ever Test victory in Australia after bowling out the hosts for 284 in their second innings on Day 4 of the first Test in Darwin on Sunday.

1st Test SL vs India Updates: Rain delays start on Day 2 in Galle
1st Test SL vs India Updates: Rain delays start on Day 2 in Galle

LIVE! Proud to be Dimagi Naxal: Chidambaram hits back at PM
LIVE! Proud to be Dimagi Naxal: Chidambaram hits back at PM

BCI chief apologises for letter banning NALSAR graduates
BCI chief apologises for letter banning NALSAR graduates

Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has issued an apology to law students, particularly those from NALSAR, for any hurt caused by the recent controversy surrounding their convocation and enrolment, urging them to make...