Maha: Rat spotted in ice cream crate of quick-commerce outlet

10:30

The footage, captured inside the local fulfillment unit of a major quick-commerce provider, shows rodents moving around stored frozen items.





The incident has caused widespread outrage and anxiety among regular online grocery shoppers, raising serious concerns regarding hygiene practices at fast-delivery hubs.

The food licence of the unit has been suspended with immediate effect from July 27, 2026, until further orders, prohibiting the establishment from selling, distributing, or conducting any business involving food products during the suspension period.





The regulator warned that strict legal action will be pursued if the establishment is found operating during this period. -- ANI

A video showing a live rat inside an ice cream storage crate at a quick-commerce delivery hub in Kalyan's Godrej Hill area has gone viral on social media, igniting sharp criticism over public health standards and safety protocols in online food deliveries.Residents and consumers are now closely watching the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and municipal authorities, urging immediate inspections and legal action against the facility for violating food safety standards.Earlier, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, suspended the food licence of a Malad-based establishment following an inspection that revealed serious violations, including unhygienic conditions, a large-scale presence of rodents, and non-compliance with food safety regulations.The inspection was conducted by Food Safety Officers on August 7 at the facility located at Sarvodaya Bhuvan, Ramchandra Lane, Malad (West), Mumbai.During the raid, officials identified multiple deficiencies, including improper storage, food items kept on contaminated racks or directly on the floor, inadequately maintained cold-storage facilities, and the presence of expired, damaged, or tampered packaged goods.Furthermore, the FDA flagged a lack of effective insect and rodent control measures, poor waste management practices, improper maintenance, and missing records regarding food handlers' medical examinations and health documentation.In view of the violations, action was initiated under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.