J'khand exam row: Govt invites agitating students for talks

23:10

The Jharkhand government has invited students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations for a fresh rounds of talks on Monday, an official said.



The decision came after the Sub-Divisional Officer and ADM, Law and Order held a meeting with the students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, the protest site.



"The protesters have been invited for talks on August 17 at 2 pm. The students have been offered the proposal to participate in the discussions along with their legal advisor," the official said.



Earlier, six rounds of talks were held between the Jharkhand government and the agitating students.



The 'JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch' said the students have accepted the government's proposal for a fresh round of talks, but they will not relent on their demands. -- PTI