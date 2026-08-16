Jarange holds meet to strategise for Aug 29 Maratha reservation stir

18:15

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil/File image

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday held a meeting with experts and researchers to chalk out a strategy for the Maratha reservation agitation planned on August 29 in Maharashtra's Jalna district.



The meeting held at Jarange's village, Antarwali Sarati, focused on the demands previously submitted to the government, their legal aspects and the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the activist said that the government should acknowledge the mistakes in the existing government resolutions on the issue and make necessary amendments.



Discussions were held about the Hyderabad Gazetteer, the GR concerning concessions to the Other Backward Classes and other issues related to the Maratha community, he said, reiterating that he was determined to continue his August 29 agitation.



Jarange has led several agitations demanding that eligible Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian community that enjoys reservation benefits in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. -- PTI