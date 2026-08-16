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FDA notice to SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff over Vimal Elaichi ad

Sun, 16 August 2026
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Video screen grab/Image courtesy Vimal Elaichi
Video screen grab/Image courtesy Vimal Elaichi
The Maharashtra FDA has issued a show-cause notice to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, claiming it prima facie amounts to "indirect or surrogate" promotion of prohibited pan masala and tobacco-related products.

The use of the expression "VIMAL Elaichi" in the advertisement appeared to create an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand and could mislead consumers while indirectly promoting the prohibited product, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The issue was particularly serious because the advertisement used the same brand identity associated with Vimal Pan Masala, the FDA's Greater Mumbai division said in the notice issued on August 11, which described the three actors as brand endorsers and sought their response within 15 days.

Terming the notice a "final warning", it said the advertisement appeared prima facie to be a misleading advertisement relating to food and contrary to provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations framed under it. -- PTI

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