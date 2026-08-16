Europe emerges top destination for India's electric car shipments in Q1

19:53

Europe emerged as the top destination for Indian electric motor car shipments in the first quarter of 2026-27, with the United Kingdom ranking as the second-largest market and recording imports worth $78.7 million, compared with negligible shipments in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to the commerce ministry data.



India's exports of electric motor cars surged in the first quarter of 2026-27, with export earnings rising sharply to $369 million from $22.2 million a year earlier, while shipments jumped to 10,802 vehicles from 1,309 units, reflecting growing global competitiveness of India's electric mobility industry.



The growth reflects the growing international acceptance of India-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) and the country's emergence as an important production hub for sustainable mobility solutions, an official said.



The export story was driven by Europe, which emerged as the principal destination for Indian electric cars.



Spain became the largest market, with exports rising to $146.4 million, accounting for nearly 40 percent of India's total exports under this category.



A total of 4,007 electric vehicles were shipped to Spain during the quarter, making it the single largest destination by both value and volume, the data showed. -- PTI