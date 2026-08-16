Delhi police probe sought into AICC Vande Mataram row

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It alleges that Sonia Gandhi, who was present at the function, made gestures after the initial portion of the National Song had been sung, which the complainant claimed appeared to indicate an objection to its continuation.



The complaint also refers to a video in which Rahul Gandhi is allegedly heard saying, "We are not singing Vande Mataram."



The complainant has sought an impartial investigation and appropriate action against both leaders if they are found responsible. -- PTI

A complaint has been filed with the Delhi police seeking registration of an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over alleged obstruction during the singing of the national songat the Independence Day function at the Congress headquarters here.The complaint, filed by an advocate, was submitted at the IP Estate police station on August 16.According to the complaint, the Independence Day function was organised at the AICC headquarters on August 15, during whichwas being sung.