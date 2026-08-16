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Court remands 'drug kingpin' Basoya to NCB custody till Aug 21

Sun, 16 August 2026
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A Pune court on Sunday remanded alleged drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya, who was recently extradited from the UAE, to the NCB's custody till August 21.

A Delhi court on Friday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) plea seeking three-day transit remand of Basoya, accused in a multi-crore drug haul, to produce him before a Pune court.

On Sunday, Basoya was produced before a Pune court under heavy police security.

The prosecution told the court that the accused stayed abroad for a long time. His name has surfaced in several drug-related cases and there is a possibility that he is a key figure in a major drug trafficking racket.

Supplying narcotic drugs is a serious offence, the prosecution noted, adding that around 9,000 kg of mephedrone had been seized during operations carried out by the NCB and the police. -- PTI

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