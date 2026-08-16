Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Canter truck comes in contact with high voltage line in Haryana; one dead

Sun, 16 August 2026
Share:
12:33
image
A man, who rushed to help pilgrims after a canter truck carrying them came in contact with  a high-voltage power line in Haryana's Karnal, was electrocuted while over 20 people in the vehicle were injured, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when the canter carrying over 50 pilgrims was headed to Gogamedi in Rajasthan.

The canter-truck struck a high-voltage live wire near the mini bypass in Gharaunda in Karnal, causing burn and other injuries to over 20 people.

On hearing the cries of the pilgrims, a local resident rushed to help.

"However, he got electrocuted and died in the incident," the police official said.

He said the canter had a metal pipe fitted onto an extra frame on top of the vehicle which touched an overhead high-voltage power line.

The injured have been admitted to government hospitals in Karnal and Panipat, he said.

A doctor at the hospital in Karnal told reporters that some patients were suffering from arrhythmia (an abnormal heart rate or rhythm), low blood pressure and body pain. 

TOP STORIES

2 sustain bullet injuries during checking at Varanasi airport
2 sustain bullet injuries during checking at Varanasi airport

An accidental firing incident occurred at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport when a passenger's licensed pistol discharged during security screening, injuring a female security personnel and another individual. Both...

LIVE! 'Vande' row: Bankim's descendant seeks Sonia's apology
LIVE! 'Vande' row: Bankim's descendant seeks Sonia's apology

FDA notice to SRK, Ajay Devgn and Tiger over pan masala ad
FDA notice to SRK, Ajay Devgn and Tiger over pan masala ad

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has issued a show-cause notice to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, claiming it prima facie amounts to "indirect or surrogate"...

NLSIU students oppose CJI, BCI chief attending convocation
NLSIU students oppose CJI, BCI chief attending convocation

The Students and Alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru have opposed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attending the upcoming convocation of the...

Historic! Bangladesh claim first-ever Test win in Australia
Historic! Bangladesh claim first-ever Test win in Australia

Bangladesh secured a landmark nine-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin, marking their first-ever Test win in Australia and one of Test cricket's greatest upsets, despite a defiant century from Cameron Green.