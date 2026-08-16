Bengal: BJP leader arrested for abducting businessman's son

10:05

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been arrested in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district for allegedly extorting money from goods-laden vehicles and abducting a businessman's son after the latter's family failed to pay a demanded amount, police said.



The accused, identified as Biswajit Talukdar, is the vice-president of the BJP's Tufanganj-4 mandal.



A complaint was filed at Boxirhat police station against Talukdar by the businessman from neighbouring Alipurduar, alleging that the accused had demanded extortion money and subsequently abducted his son after the demand was not met.



Talukdar was arrested from his residence in Tufanganj late on Friday night, officials said.



He is also accused of regularly collecting money from goods vehicles and stone-laden dumpers travelling along the national highway connecting West Bengal and Assam, they said.



The allegations have triggered criticism from within the BJP. Local leader Kamal Das alleged that Talukdar had been collecting money from vehicles carrying fish, poultry and betel nuts, among other goods.



"We do not want such a leader who carries out extortion in the name of the party. He should be appropriately punished," Das said.



BJP's Cooch Behar district vice-president Biraj Basu said the party would take strict action against any worker found involved in unethical activities.



BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya has repeatedly warned party workers against extortion. Recently, he acknowledged that the party had not been able to completely eradicate such activities.



Police have started investigating the allegations against the arrested BJP leader, officials said. -- PTI