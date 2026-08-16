'Batwara 1947' sees big I-Day boost, earns Rs 12.65 cr on Day 2

16:39

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Batwara 1947 saw a big jump in its box office collection on Saturday, with the film earning Rs 12.65 crore on its second day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



The film, which opened with Rs 5.25 crore on Friday, August 14, recorded a 140.95 per cent growth on Saturday. Its two-day total now stands at Rs 17.90 crore.



According to Adarsh, the film's opening day collection was below expectations, but its strong performance on the Independence Day holiday has given it hope at the box office.



The trade analyst also said that Batwara 1947 has a clear run in cinemas as there are no major releases lined up until September.



"There are big names attached to #Batwara1947 - both on screen and behind the scenes - and one would've expected the film to post a solid number over its opening weekend... But there's still hope, given the strong Saturday growth," Adarsh wrote on X.



Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. -- ANI