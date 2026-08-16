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Banned manjha leaves man with 11-cm deep cut on neck in Haryana

Sun, 16 August 2026
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22:46
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A 25-year-old man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured on Sunday after Chinese 'manjha' -- a banned variant of the kite string -- got entangled around his neck in Faridabad, police said on Sunday.

The injured man, identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of the Palla Power House area, has received an approximately 11-centimetre deep wound on his neck and a 5-centimetre gash on his forehead due to the incident, they said.

According to police, Kumar was on his way to his aunt's house in Old Faridabad. When he approached the Old Faridabad flyover, a kite string got wrapped around his neck. Initially unaware of the string, Kumar did not stop his bike, they said.

As a result, he received a deep cut and was then helped by people in his vicinity.

Police further said Kumar received first aid at the B K Hospital and was later referred to an advanced medical centre in Delhi.

A senior officer from the Old Faridabad police station said the matter is being investigated and an FIR will be registered once an official complaint is received. -- PTI

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