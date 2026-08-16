Arunachal student found dead in Kerala, minister promises detailed probe

14:05

An Arunachal Pradesh native studying at an engineering college in Kothamangalam near in Kochi has been found dead in the room of a rented house, the police said on Sunday.



Higher education minister Roji M John told reporters that a detailed probe will be conducted into the incident.



The deceased was identified as Michi Marpu (20), of Naharlagun in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, a B Tech student at MA College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.



According to police, Marpu was found lying on the floor with a rope tied around his neck at the rented house where he lived with his college mates at Kozhipilly near Kothamangalam on Saturday evening.



Though he was rushed to the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital, doctors declared him dead, police said.



Police suspect that Marpu had attempted to hang himself from the roof of the room, but the rope broke, following which he was found lying on the floor.



A three-page suicide note, written in English and Hindi, was also recovered from his room, the police said. However, there was no immediate information. -- PTI