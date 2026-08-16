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7 students injured after ABVP-NSUI clash at EFLU campus in Hyderabad

Sun, 16 August 2026
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Students affiliated with ABVP and NSUI have clashed at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus in Hyderabad, resulting in injuries to at least seven students and the registration of cases, the police said on Sunday.

The clash occurred on August 14 following an argument between the cadres of the two student groups during a protest by ABVP members at a women's hostel a day earlier. 

The NSUI accused the ABVP members of making casteist slurs against a student, besides assaulting the EFLU Students' Union Vice-President. It further alleged that a group of ABVP members attacked its members with sticks and glass bottles, leaving several students seriously injured.

However, according to the ABVP EFLU Unit, on August 13, one of the wardens spoke rudely and made certain remarks against two female students who had requested to stay as inmates. 

After which, ABVP claimed, its members raised the issue and held a peaceful protest in support of the students and also highlighted concerns regarding basic hostel facilities, including clean washrooms and safe drinking water. 

"During the protest, NSUI members attempted to disrupt the peaceful demonstration through arguments and abusive language," it alleged.

The police on Sunday said seven students --four members from the NSUI and three from ABVP were injured in the clash. Four NSUI members who suffered "serious" head injuries were hospitalised. -- PTI

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