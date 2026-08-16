4 booked for assaulting, body-shaming woman PSI on duty in Bengaluru

21:13

Four people were booked for allegedly assaulting and body-shaming a 33-year-old woman police sub-inspector and threatening her while she was on duty, the police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred on August 12 when the PSI attached to K R Puram Traffic Police Station was on duty, they said.



Police said that she reportedly saw a person identified as Hemant Reddy, who claimed to be an advocate, quarrelling with police constable Manjunath over a traffic-related issue.



According to police, when the PSI intervened and questioned Hemant, he allegedly picked a quarrel with her, held and pulled her hands and assaulted her, causing injuries. Her colleagues who were on duty nearby, reportedly intervened.



Hemant then called his friend Rahul to the spot. Rahul allegedly held and pulled the PSI's right hand and assaulted her, causing an injury to a finger. The PSI said she pushed him aside in self-defence and asked the ASI to call the emergency helpline 112, the FIR said.



Later, Harshith, Hemant's brother, and their father Radhakrishna, along with others, allegedly arrived at the spot and abused and threatened the woman PSI, it said.



She alleged that the accused also body-shamed and abused her, making derogatory remarks about her appearance and using obscene and insulting language against her, the FIR stated. -- PTI