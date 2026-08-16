2 injured as passenger's pistol goes off at Varanasi airport

12:36





Both have been sent to a private hospital for treatment, the statement said.



Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officers, including the deputy commissioner of police (Gomti Zone) and the assistant commissioner of police (Pindra) and other police officials, arrived at the spot.

The licensed pistol of a passenger at the Varanasi airport went off during security screening, leaving a female staff and another person injured on Sunday morning.Both the injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.A passenger identified as Kamlesh Rai -- a resident of Azamgarh district -- arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport with his wife to go to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX1810, according to a statement issued by DCP Gomti Zone.He was carrying a licensed pistol. During the security check, an accidental firing occurred when the weapon and its ammunition were being inspected, the police said.A female security personnel was hit on the leg and another person standing nearby was hit on the thumb, injuring both of them.