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13-year-old girl dies of electrocution in Kerala

Sun, 16 August 2026
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19:45
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A 13-year-old girl died after being electrocuted while ironing a dress at her house in North Paravur near Kochi on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Swathi, daughter of Saneesh and Neethu, who lived in a rented house in Thattukadavu, North Paravur.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.15 pm when Swathi was ironing her dress.

Hearing a noise, a family member rushed to rescue her, but she had become unconscious. She was taken to a hospital, where her death was confirmed, police said.

North Paravur police registered a case for unnatural death and started an investigation.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials are examining the wiring at the house to ascertain how the electrocution occurred, police said.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, the police added. -- PTI

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