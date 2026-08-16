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11 hospitalised after eating cake containing dead lizard in Maha's Palghar

Sun, 16 August 2026
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As many as 11 people, among them seven children, were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after eating a birthday cake that allegedly contained a dead lizard in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Sunday.

The local authorities and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have launched an investigation into a Nalasopara-based bakery from where the cake was ordered for a woman's birthday on Saturday, an official said.

He said the incident took place at a building in the Takipada area of Nalasopara East.

Shortly after eating the birthday cake, 11 persons, including four women and seven children, among them a two-and-a-half-year-old child, complained of a burning sensation in their chests, severe stomach pain, and vomiting, the official said, adding that guests noticed a dead lizard on a serving plate, triggering immediate panic.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital for emergency care.

Most patients were stable, while three children were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for close monitoring, a doctor said.

"The children claimed that they found a dead lizard inside the cake. The exact cause of food poisoning is yet to be ascertained," a police officer said. -- PTI

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