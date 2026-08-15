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Tricolour proudly flies on former Maoist stronghold of Kurregutta Hills, J-K: Shah

Sat, 15 August 2026
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A man painted in the tricolour theme waves the tricolour on the occasion of 80th Independence Day near Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar on Saturday./ANI Photo
A man painted in the tricolour theme waves the tricolour on the occasion of 80th Independence Day near Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar on Saturday./ANI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Tricolour now proudly flies on the hill of Kurregutta, once a stronghold of Naxal terror, and in Jammu and Kashmir, where hoisting it used to invite threats.

In an X post, Shah said the festival of Independence is being celebrated with great pomp on the hill.

"Where once guns roared, now patriotism echoes. The Tricolour waving over the red soil is a symbol of the strength, progress and self-confidence of a Naxal-free new Bastar," he said.

The three-day Bastar Tiranga Yatra, which covered nearly 600 kilometres through areas once considered Maoist strongholds, culminated on Friday with the hoisting of the national flag at Kurregutta hills in Bijapur district, adding a new chapter in the region's history.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and forest minister Kedar Kashyap led the motorcycle procession, joined by several public representatives, locals and community leaders.

The final destination was Kurregutta, a hill range that had long been regarded as a formidable Maoist hideout on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border and witnessed an extensive anti-Maoist operation by security forces. -- PTI

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