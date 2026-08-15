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Thousands descend on India Gate, Kartavya Path to celebrate Independence Day

Sat, 15 August 2026
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The Central Vista came alive on Saturday as thousands carrying the tricolour gathered at India Gate and Kartavya Path to celebrate the 80th Independence Day.

Families, tourists and youngsters spent the day taking photographs and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

People started gathering at India Gate early in the morning. The lawns around the iconic monument were dotted with families, many of whom came with children.

Passersby stopped along the boulevard and clicked photographs and recorded videos.

"We wanted to come here because Independence Day feels different when you are at India Gate. It is crowded, but the atmosphere is really nice," said Aman, who came with his family.

Ice cream and toy vendors did brisk business. Children were seen crowding the stalls as families took breaks between walks and photographs.

The Central Secretariat metro station also witnessed a heavy rush as people used public transport to reach India Gate and surrounding areas. Khan Market and other nearby metro stations also saw heavy footfall.

"There was a huge rush at the station as many people were heading towards India Gate to celebrate Independence Day," a commuter said.

The rush led to congestion on roads around India Gate and Kartavya Path, impacting traffic. 

The police personnel were deployed at key points to regulate traffic and manage pedestrians. -- PTI

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