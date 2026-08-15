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Procession carrying 1,111-foot tricolour taken out in Navi Mumbai on I-Day

Sat, 15 August 2026
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A procession in which participants carried a 1,111-foot national flag was taken out in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area on Saturday on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

The event titled Tiranga Yatra was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), in which 1,700 citizens comprising students, teachers and local residents participated. Patriotic slogans, such as 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were raised during the march.

The flag march commenced at Ramsheth Thakur Public School and concluded at Utsav Chowk, covering a distance of around 3.5 kms.

Addressing the gathering, ABVP national secretary Payal Kinake urged the youth to take an active role in shaping the country's future.

"This is a generation that dreams and has the drive to fulfil those dreams. Therefore, instead of asking 'What will India do for me?', the question 'What will I do for India?' is far more important," she said.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil and others were present on the occasion. -- PTI

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