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PM vows to develop India by 2047 in I-Day speech

Sat, 15 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, calling for bigger dreams and pledges as India seeks to become a developed country by 2047.

For the first time since Independence, Vande Mataram was rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Modi said the national song was 'resonating in every heart' while the Tricolour was flying in every house.

Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, Modi said a country becomes great when it moves forward on the basis of its dreams and aspirations.

He urged Indians to set ambitious goals, saying bigger dreams and resolves would take the country's capabilities to greater heights.

Modi said India was 'dreaming big' to reach new heights and vowed to ensure that it becomes a developed nation by 2047. He said the world would be compelled to look at India differently when the world's most populous country achieves developed-nation status.

Highlighting the government's record over the past 12 years, Modi said sustained efforts had put India on the path of development and made it 'impossible' to come in the way of the resolve of 140 crore Indians.

He claimed India's economy had moved from the 'Fragile Five' to a major economy during this period.

Modi also highlighted the expansion of piped water supply, LPG connections and toilet construction as key achievements of the government's development efforts.  -- PTI

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