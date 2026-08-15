PM urges farmers to adopt 'chemical-free farming'

14:53

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a clarion call to farmers to adopt chemical-free farming on a large-scale, as demand for such food items is rising globally.



In his Independence Day address to the nation, he laid out a seven-point reform framework, 'Sapta Dhara', aimed at accelerating India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, with a focus on manufacturing, agro-food production and food processing, technology and innovation, logistics, defence, green and blue economy, and soft power.



One of the 'Sapt Dhara' is agriculture and food production.



"We must move forward in the direction of food processing as well. Our farmers now have access to global markets. Because of FTAs (free trade agreements), we are getting access to a very large market, and we must reach those markets. We must tap into that opportunity. We have to move from the farm to the export market," Modi said.



The prime minister noted that the country is rich in traditional cuisine, millets, spices, fruits and flowers, which it can offer to the world. These should become global brands.



"Our farmers should give greater impetus to chemical-free farming, as the demand for such products is only going to increase across the world. If our agricultural products meet global parameters in every respect, we will be able to reach markets across the world with ease," Modi said.



India's total foodgrain production increased from 265.05 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 376.56 million tonnes in 2025-26. Horticulture production has increased from 280.70 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 377.78 million tonnes in 2025-26. -- PTI