PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

07:48

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule.



In a post on X, PM Modi said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat.



PM Modi wished for India's growth journey to progress at a greater pace.



'Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come,' the Prime Minister posted on X.



India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.



Prime Minister Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday, with this year's event marking 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlighting the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.



For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. -- ANI