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PM hoists national flag, Vande Mataram echoes at Red Fort

Sat, 15 August 2026
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07:51
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan assisted the PM in hoisting the National Flag.

Soon after the flag hoisting, the National Song Vande Mataram was rendered during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort for the first time.

The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.

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