PM assures flood, landslide-hit families of government support

08:11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured families affected by floods and landslides in several parts of the country that the government stands with them and shares their pain.



Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Modi said, "My dear Indians, in the past few days, some parts of the country have witnessed floods and landslides, and many families have been affected. We fully understand their pain and suffering. I assure the affected families that the entire country stands with them."