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PM announces 5-8 more semiconductor plants coming up in 7-8 years

Sat, 15 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has already begun production at three semiconductor plants, and five to eight more plants are expected to come up in the coming years.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said India's semiconductor journey reflects its growing technological self-reliance.

Semiconductor chips are essential to electronics, healthcare, transport and virtually every modern technology.

Modi noted that for years, the country discussed semiconductors, but lacked large-scale semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

Recognising the strategic importance of chips, the prime minister said India has taken decisive steps towards self-reliance in semiconductors.

Production has already started at three semiconductor plants, with exports also underway, he said.

Over the next seven-eight years, five-eight more plants are expected to come up, strengthening India's path towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, the prime minister announced.  -- PTI

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